Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,140 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

