Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $423,000 in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 143,308 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYI opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

