Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $390,000 in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.