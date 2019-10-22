Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,820 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,074,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,412,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 522,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 76,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $161.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $165.67.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7434 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

