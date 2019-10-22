ParallelCoin (DUO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $453.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $239,652.00 and $453.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00009201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

