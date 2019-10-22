PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. Sells 14,199 Shares

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 14,199 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $326,860.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,178,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PAR opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.58 million, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of -0.17. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 282.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.