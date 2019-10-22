PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. Sells 14,199 Shares

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 14,199 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $326,860.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,178,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE PAR opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.58 million, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of -0.17. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 282.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
