Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.52

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.52 and traded as low as $16.72. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 745,429 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

