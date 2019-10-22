Pandacoin (PND) Trading Up 352.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 352.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Pandacoin has a market cap of $357,279.00 and $34.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded 352.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

