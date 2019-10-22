Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $23.20 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.66.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 142,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 764,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

