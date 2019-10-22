Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 9,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

