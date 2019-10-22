Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 9,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
