Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,536 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 397,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 334,417 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99,918 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.