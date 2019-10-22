Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

