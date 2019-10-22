Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $67,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $41,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 122.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 796,195 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 38.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 512,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

