Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 target price on Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $596.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

