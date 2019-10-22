PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of PCAR opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. PACCAR has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.