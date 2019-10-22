P H Glatfelter (GLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.05 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect P H Glatfelter to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GLT opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.76. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

