OST (OST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.94 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDCM, Upbit and Coinsuper. OST has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $433,982.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.01358812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00033312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,625,134 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinsuper, OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

