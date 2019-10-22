OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY20 guidance at $4.58-4.80 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSIS stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $117.21.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $266,746.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,332 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,838 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

