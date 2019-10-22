Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Tops $3.57 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 56.9% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012459 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

