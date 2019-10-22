Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 99.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012152 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 217.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

