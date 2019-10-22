ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ORBC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.06. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,926.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

