Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2,952.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oracle by 37.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 62.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.82. 1,049,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,462,782. The company has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

