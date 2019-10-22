Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Cryolife (NYSE:CRY)

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Cryolife stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $887.90 million, a P/E ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cryolife’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cryolife by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

