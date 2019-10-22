OP Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, OP Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OP Coin has a market capitalization of $9,419.00 and $3.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035580 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086493 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001084 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00102564 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,078.54 or 1.00351799 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003321 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000616 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

