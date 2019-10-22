One Capital Management LLC Sells 45,591 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,591 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.