One Capital Management LLC Sells 28,302 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. 8,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

