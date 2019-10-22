One Capital Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 412,467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.70. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,127. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.