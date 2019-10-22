One Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 587.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,639. The company has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.62.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.