Oldfield Partners LLP Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,700 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for about 10.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $115,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 240,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

