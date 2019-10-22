OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,328 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,931. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.