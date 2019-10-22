OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 524 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.51. 315,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.