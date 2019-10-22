OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 107 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 3.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $75,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. 210,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

