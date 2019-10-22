OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 13,492 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $2,691,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,457,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.8% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,839. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.