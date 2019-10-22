OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 5,034 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,056,000 after acquiring an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.17. 734,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,755. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

