OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million.

NYSE OFG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 11,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

