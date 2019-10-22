Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4,234.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,656,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 397,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 508,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

OPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.