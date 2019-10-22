Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Trading Down 2.4%

Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ)’s share price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 703 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

About Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc designs and markets digital marking technology to business customers in the United States and Canada. The company's cloud-based document protection system (cloud-DPS) technology enables it to offer a cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication.

