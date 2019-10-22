Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International accounts for 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. FMR LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,597,000 after buying an additional 1,001,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.19. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.