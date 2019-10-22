Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.92, 243,182 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 704,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -4.86.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.