Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after buying an additional 808,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,625,000 after buying an additional 626,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,767,000 after buying an additional 428,743 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,819.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,624,000 after buying an additional 341,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,411.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVY opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

