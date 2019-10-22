Oakbrook Investments LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after buying an additional 564,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after buying an additional 478,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,795,000 after buying an additional 233,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after buying an additional 200,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after buying an additional 188,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $510,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 391,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,038,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $151,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,362,363.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,974 shares of company stock valued at $33,711,583 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

