Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $323,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,281.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $2,111,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,098,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

