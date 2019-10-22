Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4,714.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3,506.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after buying an additional 4,404,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 119.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after buying an additional 2,641,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,673,000 after buying an additional 1,480,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 23.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,955,000 after acquiring an additional 851,759 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

MAS opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

