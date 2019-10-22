Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 771.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $229.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

