NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 922,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

NXPI stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

