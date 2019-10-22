Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other National Research news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 864,692 shares of company stock worth $53,606,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. National Research had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 124.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

