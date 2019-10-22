Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,751 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Hanger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 367.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hanger by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,711,000 after purchasing an additional 475,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger by 1,805.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 413,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 176.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 299,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. Hanger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

