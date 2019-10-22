Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 384,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 47,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Century Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.