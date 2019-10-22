Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Banc of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 35,996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE BANC opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $753.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

