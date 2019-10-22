Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 614,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $504.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $28,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.